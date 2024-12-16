Captain Jintu Gogoi Tournament: A Tribute to Heroes and Youth Talent
The Indian Army's Spear Corps unveiled the Captain Jintu Gogoi Vir Chakra Football Tournament trophy on Vijay Diwas, celebrating both sports and national heroism. Named after Kargil War martyr Captain Gogoi, the event promotes youth engagement and local talent in Assam, uniting communities through competition and remembrance.
On Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army's Spear Corps ceremonially unveiled the trophy for the Captain Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra Football Tournament, as confirmed by an official statement. The tournament, named after Captain Jintu Gogoi, who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War in 1999, aims to foster competition and camaraderie among Assam's youth.
The unveiling event was orchestrated by the Laipuli Brigade of the Red Shield Division in Digboi. Recognized for its pivotal role in the 1971 Eastern Front operations, the brigade is also known as the Albert Ekka Brigade, in honor of Lance Naik Albert Ekka, awarded the Param Vir Chakra for exemplary bravery in the Battle of Gangasagar.
Youths from local schools, alongside team captains and managers, marked the ceremony. This year's tournament includes 12 teams from Assam, with matches held across Tinsukia, leading to a grand finale in Duliajan. The event celebrates regional talent while paying tribute to the nation's fallen heroes, fostering sportsmanship and unity.
