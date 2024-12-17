Tragedy at Abundant Life: A School Shooting in Wisconsin

A tragic shooting unfolded at a Christian school in Wisconsin, resulting in the deaths of a teacher and another teenager during the last week before the Christmas break. The shooter, a 15-year-old female student, was later found dead from an apparent suicide, according to police reports.

Witnesses reported that the shooting took place in a study hall and was swiftly reported to police by a remarkably brave 2nd-grader. Six others were injured in the incident, including two students in critical condition. The Madison Police Chief emphasized the ongoing investigation to piece together the details of what occurred.

This devastating event has reignited debates over gun control as President Joe Biden urged Congress to consider universal background checks and stricter gun laws. The school community is left grieving as officials decide whether to resume classes before the winter break.

(With inputs from agencies.)