Indian Railways Overhauls Infrastructure Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

The Indian Railways is undertaking a significant infrastructure upgrade in Prayagraj, ahead of the massive Maha Kumbh religious gathering in 2025. The initiative, announced by North Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kant Tripathi, involves the elimination of 21 level-crossing gates to facilitate better traffic movement. At an estimated cost of Rs 450 crores, this project is part of a broader strategy to streamline infrastructure in anticipation of the event.

As millions of devotees are expected to flock to Prayagraj during Maha Kumbh, heavy train and road traffic can lead to considerable congestion. Tripathi highlighted the critical need for this overhaul, stating that eliminating these gates would significantly enhance both road and train traffic flow. The initiative aims not only to improve movement but also ensure safety and manage the influx efficiently.

In parallel efforts, the Uttar Pradesh Government has announced the deployment of 350 shuttle buses to provide seamless travel during the event, starting from January 13, 2025. A team of 22 officers will manage the transport system's operations, while Quick Response Teams have been stationed on routes to handle emergencies. For further assistance, the Transport Corporation has activated a toll-free number and a WhatsApp helpline throughout the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)