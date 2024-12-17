Historic MoU for River Linking: A New Era for MP and Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed Tuesday as a historic moment for both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. An MoU for the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) project's Nadi Jodo Abhiyan is set to be approved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

This initiative promises to deliver drinking water and irrigation resources to 11 districts in Madhya Pradesh and 13 in Rajasthan, a move financed by the Indian government with Rs 17,000 crores. Yadav emphasized the project's transformative potential for these regions.

The Chief Minister criticized the previous Congress administration for a 20-year hold-up of the agreement between the states, noting that water management is vital for societal welfare. Now, various districts including Sheopur, Morena, and Indore are set to benefit significantly from the project.

