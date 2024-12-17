Left Menu

Historic MoU for River Linking: A New Era for MP and Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan mark a historic milestone with the signing of the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project MoU. Under PM Modi's leadership, this initiative will benefit 24 districts by providing essential water resources for drinking and irrigation, ending a two-decade delay caused by previous governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:09 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed Tuesday as a historic moment for both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. An MoU for the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) project's Nadi Jodo Abhiyan is set to be approved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

This initiative promises to deliver drinking water and irrigation resources to 11 districts in Madhya Pradesh and 13 in Rajasthan, a move financed by the Indian government with Rs 17,000 crores. Yadav emphasized the project's transformative potential for these regions.

The Chief Minister criticized the previous Congress administration for a 20-year hold-up of the agreement between the states, noting that water management is vital for societal welfare. Now, various districts including Sheopur, Morena, and Indore are set to benefit significantly from the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

