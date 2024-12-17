Opposition Leaders United Against 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi publicly voiced her opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill on Tuesday, condemning it as an attempt to centralize power by undermining federalism and the Constitution. Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi criticized the bill, saying it masquerades as a measure to consolidate power. This issue is currently under intense discussion in Parliament, with the Lok Sabha dedicating two days to a thorough debate on constitutional implications, and discussions expected to progress to the Rajya Sabha.

Chaturvedi argued that such attacks on the Constitution are unfortunate and emphasized concerns about the financial implications of the bill, which remain unclear. 'Tampering with the election process to weaken federalism is a strategy by the Central Government to centralize power,' she remarked. Chaturvedi believes the bill contradicts the Constitution, and she anticipates it will face strong opposition in the Lok Sabha, potentially leading to its review by a select committee or Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Simultaneously, other opposition leaders, including Congress and Nationalist Congress Party MPs, have disapproved of the bill, meant to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh squarely rejected the bill, labeling it unconstitutional and detrimental to democracy. 'The Congress party unequivocally rejects the One Nation, One Election Bill and will challenge its introduction,' Ramesh told ANI. He argued it goes against the foundational structure and is intended to stifle democratic accountability. Ramesh tied the bill to a broader agenda to overhaul India's Constitution, alleging that the real motive is to replace it rather than amend it.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule echoed calls for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to deliberate on the bill. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticized the government's approach, stating that an all-party dialogue should have preceded the bill's introduction, suspecting it as a diversion from more pressing issues. Congress and other opposition members plan a unified front against the bill, emphasizing threats to democracy and federalism.

