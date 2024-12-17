Left Menu

Delhi Schools Rocked by Hoax Bomb Threats: 30 Institutions Targeted

Delhi schools experienced a wave of bomb threat emails, sparking panic among parents and staff. Indian Public School and a Saraswati Vihar school were among the targets. Police investigations traced one incident to a prank by a student, highlighting the ongoing challenge of hoax threats.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a disturbing series of events, several schools in Delhi were targeted with bomb threat emails on the morning of December 13. Authorities reported that Indian Public School in South Delhi and another educational institution in Saraswati Vihar, North West Delhi, were included in these threats.

The Delhi Police, in conjunction with fire brigades and bomb squads, rapidly responded, evacuating premises as a precautionary measure while the investigation's momentum builds. This incident, among others, involved ransom demands of USD 30,000 via email sent late on December 8.

Shocking developments unfolded when a student at a private school in Paschim Vihar was identified as responsible for one of the threats. The child, tracked by IP, confessed and was allowed to return home with a warning to his parents. The Special Cell continues to unravel the web of threats, most recently suspecting foreign origins for the emails.

