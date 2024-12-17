Left Menu

Embassy REIT Secures Rs 1,000 Crore Through NCDs for Debt Refinance

Embassy Office Parks REIT has successfully raised Rs 1,000 crore by issuing Non-convertible Debentures to refinance existing debt. The five-year debt, with a 7.73% interest rate, will help save 70 basis points. CEO Ritwik Bhattacharjee highlights the optimal financing strategy for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:18 IST
Embassy REIT Secures Rs 1,000 Crore Through NCDs for Debt Refinance
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Embassy Office Parks REIT has fortified its financial strategy by raising Rs 1,000 crore through Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) aimed at refinancing outstanding debts.

In a recent regulatory filing, Embassy REIT disclosed its successful issuance of five-year, coupon-bearing debt at an interest rate of 7.73%, facilitating an estimated 70 basis points in interest savings compared to existing rates.

According to Ritwik Bhattacharjee, Interim CEO, the initiative strategically spaces out liabilities, maintaining prudent financial management and supporting the trust’s growth ambitions. Embassy REIT, India's pioneering publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust, manages a diversified 51.1 million square feet portfolio across key cities, complemented by advanced amenities like business hotels and a solar park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024