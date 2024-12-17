Nature's Wonderland: Rediscovering Urban Biodiversity

The connection between humans and nature in urban areas is rapidly dwindling. Guwahati, part of the Indo-Burma Biodiversity Hotspot, is notable for its natural setting amidst hills, reserve forests, and the renowned Deepor Beel wetland. Aaranyak's 'Nature's Wonderland--A Journey of Curiosity' aims to foster nature appreciation through urban biodiversity education.

The initiative emphasizes experiential learning with guidance from experts. On December 15, Aaranyak, along with the Assam State Zoo and Wipro Earthian, hosted Chapter 8 of the series, allowing participants to engage with nature in an urban environment. The event offered insights into the ecosystem's significance and conservation strategies.

Speakers such as biologist Pranjal Mahananda and herpetologist Dr. Jayaditya Purkayastha highlighted urban landscapes' role in well-being and conservation. They stressed the importance of biodiversity documentation, ecotherapy, GIS technology in conservation, and citizen-driven efforts in combating climate change's impact on species.

