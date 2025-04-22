Revamping Delhi's Marginalized Settlements: A Commitment to Progress
The Delhi government aims to enhance public facilities in SC, ST, and OBC settlements by repairing washrooms, roads, and installing CCTV cameras. Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh discussed issues like poor sanitation and insufficient infrastructure, proposing a development plan for improved living conditions and safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:59 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has announced plans to improve the infrastructure in settlements predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.
In a recent meeting, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh addressed pressing issues such as inadequate sanitation, poor drainage, and lack of public facilities.
The comprehensive development plan aims to revitalize these areas through repairing public toilets, paving roads, building parks, and installing CCTV for enhanced security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- government
- sanitation
- SC
- ST
- OBC
- infrastructure
- CCTV
- development
- facilities
- Ravinder Indraj Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Bold Initiatives: Lake Revitalization and Infrastructure Expansion in Bengaluru
Enhancing Rural Infrastructure in Papua New Guinea: A Collaborative Training Initiative
REC Partners with MMRDA for Rs 1 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Boost
Mumbai's Evolution: Major Financial Boost for Infrastructure Development
U.S. Air Traffic Control Overhaul: Safety First Amid Aging Infrastructure