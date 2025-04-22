Left Menu

Revamping Delhi's Marginalized Settlements: A Commitment to Progress

The Delhi government aims to enhance public facilities in SC, ST, and OBC settlements by repairing washrooms, roads, and installing CCTV cameras. Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh discussed issues like poor sanitation and insufficient infrastructure, proposing a development plan for improved living conditions and safety.

Updated: 22-04-2025 22:59 IST
Revamping Delhi's Marginalized Settlements: A Commitment to Progress
The Delhi government has announced plans to improve the infrastructure in settlements predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

In a recent meeting, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh addressed pressing issues such as inadequate sanitation, poor drainage, and lack of public facilities.

The comprehensive development plan aims to revitalize these areas through repairing public toilets, paving roads, building parks, and installing CCTV for enhanced security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

