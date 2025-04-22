Revamping Delhi's Marginalized Settlements: A Commitment to Progress

The Delhi government has announced plans to improve the infrastructure in settlements predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

In a recent meeting, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh addressed pressing issues such as inadequate sanitation, poor drainage, and lack of public facilities.

The comprehensive development plan aims to revitalize these areas through repairing public toilets, paving roads, building parks, and installing CCTV for enhanced security.

