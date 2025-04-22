Grasping for Hope: Homelessness and Hunger Amid Haiti's Crisis

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti—Gang violence has plunged Haiti into a humanitarian crisis, driving more than a million people from their homes. Among them is 12-year-old Catalia Guerrier, whose pregnant mother was killed in an arson attack by gangs controlling much of the capital.

The violence has left families destitute, with hunger and homelessness reaching alarming levels. According to Save the Children, over 78,500 people, including 40,000 children, have been displaced this year alone. Homeless and with little aid, Catalia and others face daily threats without access to food, education, or shelter.

The transitional government and undermanned security forces struggle to combat rising gang control, while international aid has dwindled. Haitian interim Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime promises relief, but for many like Catalia, hope is scarce. The crisis highlights the urgent need for peace and aid in Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)