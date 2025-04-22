Left Menu

Grasping for Hope: Homelessness and Hunger Amid Haiti's Crisis

Haitians face homelessness and hunger amid escalating gang violence, which forced over a million, including many children, from their homes. Displaced families struggle for survival, often living in makeshift camps with minimal access to food or safety. The government vows to restore peace and address humanitarian needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:00 IST
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti—Gang violence has plunged Haiti into a humanitarian crisis, driving more than a million people from their homes. Among them is 12-year-old Catalia Guerrier, whose pregnant mother was killed in an arson attack by gangs controlling much of the capital.

The violence has left families destitute, with hunger and homelessness reaching alarming levels. According to Save the Children, over 78,500 people, including 40,000 children, have been displaced this year alone. Homeless and with little aid, Catalia and others face daily threats without access to food, education, or shelter.

The transitional government and undermanned security forces struggle to combat rising gang control, while international aid has dwindled. Haitian interim Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime promises relief, but for many like Catalia, hope is scarce. The crisis highlights the urgent need for peace and aid in Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

