Bomb Hoax at Nagpur High Court: No Explosives Found
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court was embroiled in tension following an email threat about explosives on its premises. The email was deemed a hoax after security teams found no evidence of explosives. This marks the second hoax this month, prompting continued investigation.
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court faced heightened security concerns on Tuesday after receiving an email threatening that explosives were planted on its premises. Security personnel swiftly responded, but their thorough search revealed no explosives, confirming the threat as a hoax.
The email originated from a user with the handle 'madras.tigers@outlook.com' and included cryptic language with references to historical figures. Despite the urgency of the subject line, authorities declared the threat a hoax after an extensive search involving Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams and sniffer dogs.
This incident marks the second hoax bomb threat at the court's Nagpur bench within a month. Police have registered a non-cognisable offence and are making efforts to track down the email sender via the IP address.
