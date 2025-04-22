Illegal Mining Bust: Arrests Made in Solan Operation

Two individuals were apprehended in Solan district for their involvement in illegal mining activities and assaulting police officers who intercepted them on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The accused, identified as Ravi Das, a JCB machine driver from Gholowal Bhatoli, and Roop Lal, a resident of Rampur Gujjran, were involved in illicit mineral extraction near Rampur Gujjran Khad.

When the police attempted to intervene, the suspects tried to flee, resulting in an altercation that injured constable Amit Bhardwaj. The police have launched a manhunt for the absconding driver as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)