Illegal Mining Bust: Arrests Made in Solan Operation

Two individuals were arrested in Solan district for illegal mining and assaulting police officers during a routine check. Ravi Das and Roop Lal, linked to mining activities, face multiple charges. Efforts continue to capture an absconding suspect, as investigations unfold in Nalagarh Tehsil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two individuals were apprehended in Solan district for their involvement in illegal mining activities and assaulting police officers who intercepted them on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The accused, identified as Ravi Das, a JCB machine driver from Gholowal Bhatoli, and Roop Lal, a resident of Rampur Gujjran, were involved in illicit mineral extraction near Rampur Gujjran Khad.

When the police attempted to intervene, the suspects tried to flee, resulting in an altercation that injured constable Amit Bhardwaj. The police have launched a manhunt for the absconding driver as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

