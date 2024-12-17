Left Menu

Opposition Rallies for Bangladeshi Minorities: A New Stance on Hindu Persecution

Opposition MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest within the Parliament premises, highlighting the plight of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Displaying slogans and placards, they demanded urgent action from the Indian government, indicating a shift in focus towards minority rights beyond India’s Muslim population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:51 IST
Opposition Rallies for Bangladeshi Minorities: A New Stance on Hindu Persecution
Congree MPs including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra protesting in Parliament Premise (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of Opposition MPs, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, gathered within the Parliament premises to spotlight alleged atrocities faced by Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. The parliamentarians brandished placards and tote bags with messages urging justice and condemning the reported persecution.

Pertinent among the protestors was Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, whose tote bag carried the slogan 'Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaayion ke saath khadey ho' (Stand with Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh). Accompanied by chants of 'We want Justice' and 'Bharat Sarkar Jawab Do,' the MPs called for decisive action from the Indian government on the matter.

This protest signifies a remarkable deviation in the Opposition's strategy towards minority issues, as it particularly addressed Hindu persecution—a topic often overshadowed by concerns about Muslim treatment in India and abroad. The development marks a broader inclusion of minority groups within their agenda.

In response, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar expressed surprise, noting, 'I am surprised to see this. Our Opposition has always been concerned about only Muslims. In India, the meaning of minority has changed. Congress and our rivals changed it to Muslims. They are now agitating for Hindus, so this is a major change. Perhaps this is Modi magic.'

Amidst these discussions, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dismissed BJP criticisms of carrying a bag labeled 'Palestine,' considering them irrelevant. She emphasized the urgency for governmental action on the reported human rights violations occurring in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024