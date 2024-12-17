Opposition Rallies for Bangladeshi Minorities: A New Stance on Hindu Persecution

A group of Opposition MPs, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, gathered within the Parliament premises to spotlight alleged atrocities faced by Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. The parliamentarians brandished placards and tote bags with messages urging justice and condemning the reported persecution.

Pertinent among the protestors was Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, whose tote bag carried the slogan 'Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaayion ke saath khadey ho' (Stand with Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh). Accompanied by chants of 'We want Justice' and 'Bharat Sarkar Jawab Do,' the MPs called for decisive action from the Indian government on the matter.

This protest signifies a remarkable deviation in the Opposition's strategy towards minority issues, as it particularly addressed Hindu persecution—a topic often overshadowed by concerns about Muslim treatment in India and abroad. The development marks a broader inclusion of minority groups within their agenda.

In response, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar expressed surprise, noting, 'I am surprised to see this. Our Opposition has always been concerned about only Muslims. In India, the meaning of minority has changed. Congress and our rivals changed it to Muslims. They are now agitating for Hindus, so this is a major change. Perhaps this is Modi magic.'

Amidst these discussions, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dismissed BJP criticisms of carrying a bag labeled 'Palestine,' considering them irrelevant. She emphasized the urgency for governmental action on the reported human rights violations occurring in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)