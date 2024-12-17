Left Menu

Market Moves Amid Federal Reserve Anticipation and Record Bitcoin Surge

Asian shares dipped following a Nasdaq record, coinciding with anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting. Meanwhile, advancements in interest rates, oil prices, and technology investments, specifically by SoftBank Group, impacted global markets. Bitcoin continued its upward momentum, breaking records and enhancing stock movements.

Updated: 17-12-2024 13:08 IST
In a mixed start to the week, Asian markets demonstrated significant volatility with shares dropping as investors brace for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates scheduled for later this week. The Nasdaq had previously set a record high, but US futures and oil prices saw declines on Tuesday.

Japan's Nikkei index fell by 0.2%, mitigated slightly by SoftBank Group's remarkable 4.4% rise following a major investment announcement. Meanwhile, China's markets continued their slide amidst disappointing economic data that may catalyze policy intervention to bolster domestic demand.

Elsewhere, Wall Street showed dynamic activity as MicroStrategy soared with Bitcoin's record-breaking performance. Traders are keenly observing Fed policies and anticipating potential rate cuts to support employment, steering market trends amid varying global economic conditions.

