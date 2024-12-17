Left Menu

Minister Criticizes Delhi: Urges Implementation of Farmer Schemes

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan criticized the Delhi government for not implementing central farmer schemes, urging them to prioritize agricultural welfare. Despite central efforts via mechanisms like Direct Benefit Transfer for organic fertilizers, many farmers still miss out on benefits due to the lack of state collaboration.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday criticized the Delhi government for not implementing central schemes designed to assist farmers, describing their lack of action as 'extremely unfortunate.' He highlighted the missed benefits that farmers around the national capital are experiencing.

During a session in the Lok Sabha, Chauhan appealed to the Delhi government to put the welfare of farmers first by executing beneficial schemes in agrarian areas. He emphasized the importance of state compliance in ensuring that central initiatives effectively reach the farming community.

Chauhan pointed to mechanisms like Direct Benefit Transfer for organic fertilizers, ensuring subsidies reach farmers directly. He reassured that the central government will provide full support to farmers in Delhi involved in organic farming, reaffirming their commitment to assist the agricultural sector amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

