RMC Switchgears Secures ₹90 Crore Solar Pump Order in Maharashtra

RMC Switchgears Limited has received a Letter of Acceptance to supply, install, and commission 5,000 solar pumps in Maharashtra, valued at ₹90 crore. This initiative supports India's renewable energy goals and aligns with RMC's strategy to expand its solar business and establish a Solar Module Manufacturing Plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RMC Switchgears Limited triumphs with a ₹90 crore order for solar pump systems in Maharashtra, reinforcing its pivotal role in India's transition to renewable energy. The Letter of Acceptance involves installing 5,000 solar pumps, aligning with the state's ambitious clean energy target of deploying 1.5 million solar pumps.

This order solidifies RMC's position as a key player in Maharashtra's renewable initiative, providing sustainable irrigation solutions while contributing to the broader vision of renewable energy expansion. The project aligns with RMC's strategy to bolster its presence in the Solar EPC and IPP sectors, leveraging its resources for impactful community transformation.

Backing this strategic move is RMC's forthcoming Solar Module Manufacturing Plant in Jaipur, aimed at backward integration to support soaring solar module demands. CEO Ankit Agrawal emphasizes the project's significance in showcasing RMC's solar solutions prowess, underpinning Maharashtra's clean energy goals and facilitating RMC's 'Vision-2030' advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

