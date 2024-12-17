RMC Switchgears Secures ₹90 Crore Solar Pump Order in Maharashtra

RMC Switchgears Limited triumphs with a ₹90 crore order for solar pump systems in Maharashtra, reinforcing its pivotal role in India's transition to renewable energy. The Letter of Acceptance involves installing 5,000 solar pumps, aligning with the state's ambitious clean energy target of deploying 1.5 million solar pumps.

This order solidifies RMC's position as a key player in Maharashtra's renewable initiative, providing sustainable irrigation solutions while contributing to the broader vision of renewable energy expansion. The project aligns with RMC's strategy to bolster its presence in the Solar EPC and IPP sectors, leveraging its resources for impactful community transformation.

Backing this strategic move is RMC's forthcoming Solar Module Manufacturing Plant in Jaipur, aimed at backward integration to support soaring solar module demands. CEO Ankit Agrawal emphasizes the project's significance in showcasing RMC's solar solutions prowess, underpinning Maharashtra's clean energy goals and facilitating RMC's 'Vision-2030' advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)