Delhi Government's Energy Efficiency Mandate: A Green Future Awaits

The Delhi government has mandated the use of energy-efficient appliances in all its buildings, aiming to cut electricity consumption and save money. This initiative, approved by CM Atishi, will contribute to environmental sustainability and set an example for the nation in energy conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:20 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to conserve energy, the Delhi government has mandated the use of energy-efficient appliances like BLDC fans and 5-star rated air conditioners across all its public buildings. Chief Minister Atishi has greenlit this proposal, pending final approval from the Lieutenant Governor, marking a substantial step towards energy conservation in the nation's capital.

Chief Minister Atishi emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating, 'Prioritizing energy efficiency by mandating BLDC fans and 5-star rated air conditioners in government buildings is pivotal. Not only will it reduce electricity consumption and bills, but it will also help build a greener future. Delhi's efforts will inspire the whole country by showcasing how innovation and policy can drive energy conservation.'

Government buildings are notorious for their high electricity consumption in Delhi, which exceeds 2000 million units annually, costing over Rs1900 crore. This initiative focuses on reducing consumption through efficient appliances. BLDC fans alone can save up to 96 units of electricity per fan each year, resulting in savings of up to Rs1100 per fan. Similarly, 5-star rated ACs could save up to Rs29,000 annually compared to regular units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

