Acies' Antares: Chartis-Crowned Leader in Liquidity Risk Management

In recent Chartis Research rankings for 2024, Acies' Antares software has been recognized as a Category Leader in Liquidity Risk Management (LRM). This acknowledgment marks Acies as an innovator in liquidity management, decision support, and regulatory compliance within the competitive liquidity risk software sector.

Maryam Akram, Research Principal at Chartis, highlighted Acies' comprehensive offering as a standout, emphasizing its no-code technology's role in enhancing liquidity risk management. This includes out-of-the-box solutions that facilitate liquidity profile generation through configurable simulations.

Acies' success, as noted by its team, indicates broad industry adoption of Antares, supporting financial institutions in meeting liquidity management needs worldwide. Their focus on regulation, resilience, and growth continues to strengthen their position in the financial technology field.

(With inputs from agencies.)