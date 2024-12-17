Left Menu

Flavours of India Conclave: A Celebration of Culinary Heritage and Diversity

The 'Flavours of India Conclave' celebrated Indian cuisine and culture by bringing together leaders from the food, music, and political sectors. Highlights included panel discussions, cultural performances, and awards, emphasizing India's diverse heritage. The event aimed to promote India's global identity as a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:12 IST
Flavours of India Conclave 2024. (Photo/X@FOI_2024). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Flavours of India Conclave' recently united prominent figures from various industries to honor India's vibrant culinary and cultural landscape. Esteemed ministers spoke, applauding the event's celebration of Indian heritage as part of the vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Curated by BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alongside influencer Himani Arora and the SRSF Foundation, the conclave featured engaging discussions with renowned restaurateurs like Sagar Daryani and Zorawar Kalra. Union Minister Chirag Paswan recognized top restaurateurs for their significant contributions to Indian gastronomy.

The event was enriched by music as folk singer Malini Awasthi captivated attendees with traditional songs, while Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal added local flavor with a Rajasthani folk performance. The gathering was a testament to the richness of India's cultural tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

