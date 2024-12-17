SFI Activists Clash with Police Over Governor's Visit at Kerala University

A tense atmosphere enveloped Kerala University as Students Federation of India (SFI) activists staged a protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during a seminar on Tuesday.

The activists, opposing the Governor's stance on vice-chancellor appointments, forcibly entered the campus in Thiruvananthapuram, creating a ruckus at the event.

The protest escalated into a scuffle with police, who deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd. Governor Khan, targeted for his alleged unilateral decisions, responded firmly to media inquiries.

The event underscored ongoing tensions between the university administration and left-wing student groups over governance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)