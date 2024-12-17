Left Menu

SFI Activists Clash with Police Over Governor's Visit at Kerala University

SFI activists protested against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at a university seminar, breaking through police security and clashing with officials. Disputes over vice-chancellor appointments and alleged procedural violations of seminar planning fueled the unrest. The state government criticized the Governor's actions, promising legal measures.

SFI stages protest against Governor Arif Khan at Kerala university. Image Credit: ANI
A tense atmosphere enveloped Kerala University as Students Federation of India (SFI) activists staged a protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during a seminar on Tuesday.

The activists, opposing the Governor's stance on vice-chancellor appointments, forcibly entered the campus in Thiruvananthapuram, creating a ruckus at the event.

The protest escalated into a scuffle with police, who deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd. Governor Khan, targeted for his alleged unilateral decisions, responded firmly to media inquiries.

The event underscored ongoing tensions between the university administration and left-wing student groups over governance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

