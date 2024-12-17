Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Response on NSCI Land Compensation Dispute

The Delhi High Court has requested a response from the Centre regarding NSCI's petition for compensation for land acquisition. NSCI insists on fast-tracking compensation for the acquisition, which remains unresolved since 2019. The court has asked for an affidavit on the compensation and scheduled the hearing for March 2025.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday demanded a response from the Centre concerning a petition filed by the National Sports Club of India (NSCI). The petition revolves around the determination of compensation for a part of its premises acquired for the 'integrated transit corridor' project.

The NSCI approached the court to direct the Ministry of Urban Development to assess compensation for the acquisition of 8,261.81 square meters of its land. This land is slated for development along Mathura Road and Purana Qila Road.

Highlighted in the petition is a 2019 representation to the Land and Development Officer urging for speedy compensation determination. Despite the ongoing efforts, the NSCI claims no action has been taken. A division bench, comprising Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Amit Sharma, ordered the relevant authorities to calculate the owed compensation and submit an affidavit detailing the due amount and interest. The court set March 7, 2025, as the hearing date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

