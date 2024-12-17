Madhya Pradesh Police Crack Inter-State Bike Theft Ring

In a significant breakthrough, the Madhya Pradesh Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state bike theft ring, resulting in the arrest of 18 individuals. Over the last month, a total of 162 stolen motorcycles were recovered in the Ujjain district, according to a police official's announcement on Tuesday.

The operation stemmed from a detailed hotspot analysis conducted by Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma and his team. Through persistent vehicle checks and cyber data analysis, the police were able to pinpoint areas where suspects lived and operated, leading to the substantial recovery of stolen bikes.

Efforts are underway to ensure the unclaimed motorcycles are returned to their rightful owners. Instead of housing the bikes at police stations, authorities have parked them at a centralized police line for easier public access. While 18 arrests have been made, a few suspects remain at large, prompting continued operations to apprehend them.

