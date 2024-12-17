Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Police Crack Inter-State Bike Theft Ring

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested 18 individuals linked to a bike theft ring, recovering 162 motorcycles in Ujjain district over the past month. Through detailed hotspot analysis and rigorous vehicle checks, police identified the suspects, now working to return unclaimed bikes to rightful owners as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:06 IST
Madhya Pradesh Police Crack Inter-State Bike Theft Ring
Bikes recovered by Ujjain police (Photo/Ujjain police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Madhya Pradesh Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state bike theft ring, resulting in the arrest of 18 individuals. Over the last month, a total of 162 stolen motorcycles were recovered in the Ujjain district, according to a police official's announcement on Tuesday.

The operation stemmed from a detailed hotspot analysis conducted by Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma and his team. Through persistent vehicle checks and cyber data analysis, the police were able to pinpoint areas where suspects lived and operated, leading to the substantial recovery of stolen bikes.

Efforts are underway to ensure the unclaimed motorcycles are returned to their rightful owners. Instead of housing the bikes at police stations, authorities have parked them at a centralized police line for easier public access. While 18 arrests have been made, a few suspects remain at large, prompting continued operations to apprehend them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024