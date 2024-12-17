CBSE's Crackdown on Forged Documents: Schools Under Legal Scrutiny

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken serious legal action, filing a complaint with Preet Vihar Police Station against two Delhi-based schools, Manava Bhawna Public School and Sat Saheb Public School. Both institutions attempted to secure board affiliation using forged land documents.

Located on Nathupura Main Road in Burari and 101 C-Block Som Bazar in Uttam Nagar, respectively, these schools now face allegations as CBSE's verification process revealed that the land certificates they submitted were not issued by legitimate authorities.

According to a CBSE release, schools are required to meet rigid criteria under the Affiliation Bye-Laws, covering infrastructure and faculty qualifications. By enforcing these standards, CBSE aims to maintain educational quality across its network, ensuring a standardized experience for students nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)