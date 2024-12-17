Jindal Saw Strengthens Renewable Energy Portfolio

Jindal Saw, a prominent player in the steel pipe manufacturing industry, has announced a strategic move to enhance its renewable energy capabilities. On Tuesday, the company revealed plans to acquire a 31.20% stake in ReNew Green Energy Solutions Private Limited (RGES).

The acquisition, which is expected to be finalized by May 31, 2025, or another mutually agreed date, aims to secure electricity procurement at a concessional rate. However, the financial specifics of this equity acquisition were not disclosed by the company.

Jindal Saw, known for its manufacturing facilities across India, the US, Europe, and the UAE, aims to position itself more robustly in the renewable energy sector with this acquisition, marking ReNew Green MHH One Private Limited (RGMHH) as its associate.

(With inputs from agencies.)