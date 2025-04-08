Left Menu

Cosmic Cataclysm, Lunar Strategies, and Maternal Diabetes Insights

Astronomers discover two white dwarfs destined for a quadruple detonation. Trump's NASA nominee reaffirms a moon-focused agenda. A study reveals a stronger link between maternal diabetes and autism, showing children are 28% more likely to develop neurodevelopmental disorders. These findings impact space exploration and health insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:33 IST
Cosmic Cataclysm, Lunar Strategies, and Maternal Diabetes Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking revelation from the cosmos, astronomers have identified two white dwarf stars poised for an explosive quadruple detonation. These stars, locked in a binary system, are situated merely 160 light-years away within our Milky Way, marking a significant discovery in our cosmic neighborhood.

Meanwhile, in the realm of space policy, President Donald Trump's NASA nominee has reaffirmed a commitment to lunar missions, assuaging fears that the focus might shift predominantly to Mars. This assurance targets preserving the extensive efforts and investments already channeled into the U.S. lunar program.

On the health front, a major study has reinforced the association between maternal diabetes and increased risks of autism and other neurodevelopmental issues. Analyzing data from over 56 million mother-child pairings, researchers found a 28% higher likelihood of these disorders in children born to diabetic mothers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025