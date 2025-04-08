Cosmic Cataclysm, Lunar Strategies, and Maternal Diabetes Insights

In a groundbreaking revelation from the cosmos, astronomers have identified two white dwarf stars poised for an explosive quadruple detonation. These stars, locked in a binary system, are situated merely 160 light-years away within our Milky Way, marking a significant discovery in our cosmic neighborhood.

Meanwhile, in the realm of space policy, President Donald Trump's NASA nominee has reaffirmed a commitment to lunar missions, assuaging fears that the focus might shift predominantly to Mars. This assurance targets preserving the extensive efforts and investments already channeled into the U.S. lunar program.

On the health front, a major study has reinforced the association between maternal diabetes and increased risks of autism and other neurodevelopmental issues. Analyzing data from over 56 million mother-child pairings, researchers found a 28% higher likelihood of these disorders in children born to diabetic mothers.

(With inputs from agencies.)