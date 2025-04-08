Saving Bandipur: Environmentalists Rally to Keep Night Traffic Ban
Environmentalists have formed a human chain to protest against the possible removal of the night traffic ban on a national highway through Bandipur National Park. They argue that lifting the ban, as requested by the Kerala government, would endanger wildlife and press the Karnataka government to maintain the restriction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chamarajanagar | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:35 IST
- India
On Tuesday morning, environmentalists rallied in Chamarajanagar to form a human chain against the potential removal of the night traffic ban on the National Highway through Bandipur National Park.
The 'Save Bandipur campaign' accuses the Karnataka government of yielding to Kerala's request to lift the ban, threatening this eco-sensitive area.
The protesters insist the ban is crucial for protecting endangered species such as tigers, leopards, and elephants, urging the government to resist external pressures. A large protest on Sunday highlighted public support for maintaining the ban.
(With inputs from agencies.)
