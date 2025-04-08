Saving Bandipur: Environmentalists Rally to Keep Night Traffic Ban

On Tuesday morning, environmentalists rallied in Chamarajanagar to form a human chain against the potential removal of the night traffic ban on the National Highway through Bandipur National Park.

The 'Save Bandipur campaign' accuses the Karnataka government of yielding to Kerala's request to lift the ban, threatening this eco-sensitive area.

The protesters insist the ban is crucial for protecting endangered species such as tigers, leopards, and elephants, urging the government to resist external pressures. A large protest on Sunday highlighted public support for maintaining the ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)