India's Democratic Journey: Amit Shah Celebrates 75 Years of the Constitution

Home Minister Amit Shah, affirming the deep-rooted nature of India's democracy, addressed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. He highlighted that the country has not only countered skeptics doubting its economic strength but has also excelled, positioning itself as the world's fifth-largest economy.

In his speech during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption, Shah paid homage to Sardar Patel's instrumental role in unifying India. He reiterated that the parliamentary debates over two days serve as a resource for the nation's youth, offering insights into how various political parties have interacted with the Constitution.

Shah criticized opposition parties, particularly targeting Congress, over their allegations against electronic voting machines. He noted the Supreme Court's repeated dismissal of such challenges, suggesting that opposition grievances often correlate with election losses.

