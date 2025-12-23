US Economic Growth Exceeds Expectations But Faces Challenges

The U.S. economy expanded more than anticipated in the third quarter, reflecting robust consumer spending. However, the upward momentum seems to have waned due to rising living costs and a recent government shutdown. The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 4.3% annualized growth rate last quarter, exceeding earlier predictions.

Consumer spending, a key driver in this growth, increased at a 3.5% pace, partly due to a rush for electric vehicles before tax credit expiration. Despite growth, concerns persist about future economic stability. Analysts noted a 'K-shaped' economy where high-income households benefit from booming stock markets, while middle- and lower-income groups grapple with increased living costs driven by tariffs.

Larger corporations are weathering the tariff-induced cost hikes, investing more in artificial intelligence. In contrast, smaller businesses face challenges. The affordability crisis exacerbated by higher utility bills and potential healthcare premium spikes in 2026 contributes to President Trump's declining approval ratings. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates but signaled caution in further cuts.

