US Economic Growth Exceeds Expectations But Faces Challenges

The U.S. economy grew by 4.3% in the third quarter, driven by consumer spending. However, growth momentum may have slowed due to rising living costs and a government shutdown. High-income households are driving spending, while lower-income groups struggle. Future growth faces challenges from tariffs, AI costs, and healthcare premiums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. economy expanded more than anticipated in the third quarter, reflecting robust consumer spending. However, the upward momentum seems to have waned due to rising living costs and a recent government shutdown. The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 4.3% annualized growth rate last quarter, exceeding earlier predictions.

Consumer spending, a key driver in this growth, increased at a 3.5% pace, partly due to a rush for electric vehicles before tax credit expiration. Despite growth, concerns persist about future economic stability. Analysts noted a 'K-shaped' economy where high-income households benefit from booming stock markets, while middle- and lower-income groups grapple with increased living costs driven by tariffs.

Larger corporations are weathering the tariff-induced cost hikes, investing more in artificial intelligence. In contrast, smaller businesses face challenges. The affordability crisis exacerbated by higher utility bills and potential healthcare premium spikes in 2026 contributes to President Trump's declining approval ratings. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates but signaled caution in further cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

