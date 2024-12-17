BJP Faces Heat Over Absentee MPs Amid 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Introduction

In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to reprimand more than 20 of its Members of Parliament (MPs) for their absence during a crucial vote in the Lok Sabha. The vote concerned the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, a legislation that has stirred considerable debate among lawmakers. Despite the absence of these MPs and the strong opposition, the bill secured 269 votes in favor with 196 against.

The legislative agenda featured the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Both propose synchronized elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the bills, which will now be forwarded to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed analysis and discussion.

Emphasizing the significance of the bill, Home Minister Amit Shah remarked in Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recommended its referral to the JPC for a comprehensive review. Shah stated, "When the One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the Cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion." This move marks a decisive step in the ongoing legislative process. (ANI)

