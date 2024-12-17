Left Menu

BJP Faces Heat Over Absentee MPs Amid 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Introduction

The BJP is set to send notices to over 20 MPs for being absent during a key Lok Sabha vote on the 'One Nation, One Election' bill. Despite opposition, 269 votes favored its introduction, pushing the bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:34 IST
Parliament of India. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to reprimand more than 20 of its Members of Parliament (MPs) for their absence during a crucial vote in the Lok Sabha. The vote concerned the introduction of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, a legislation that has stirred considerable debate among lawmakers. Despite the absence of these MPs and the strong opposition, the bill secured 269 votes in favor with 196 against.

The legislative agenda featured the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Both propose synchronized elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the bills, which will now be forwarded to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed analysis and discussion.

Emphasizing the significance of the bill, Home Minister Amit Shah remarked in Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recommended its referral to the JPC for a comprehensive review. Shah stated, "When the One Nation, One Election Bill was taken up in the Cabinet for approval, PM Modi had said that it should be sent to the JPC for detailed discussion." This move marks a decisive step in the ongoing legislative process. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

