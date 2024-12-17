Left Menu

State vs Center: A Delicate Balance in India's Policing Powers

Minister Nityanand Rai reaffirms policing as a state responsibility with central aid available when needed. Emphasized collaboration between central and state levels, highlighting the new Mahila Battalion's contribution to security. Replied to MPs' inquiries regarding the deployment and roles of police forces across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:49 IST
State vs Center: A Delicate Balance in India's Policing Powers
Minister of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, reinforced on Tuesday that maintaining law and order falls primarily under the jurisdiction of state governments in India. Speaking before the Lok Sabha, he asserted that 'Police' and 'Public Order' are state subjects as outlined in the Indian Constitution.

In his response to Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy's question, Rai elaborated on the role of the central government in supporting states with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) upon request. He clarified that the deployment numbers and associated costs fluctuate over time, underscoring the cooperative effort between state and central authorities.

The Minister also addressed the launch of the Mahila Battalion, the first all-women unit within the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which comprises 1,025 personnel. This battalion is adeptly designed to engage women in various security roles, from airports to public sector enterprises, marking a significant step towards gender inclusivity in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024