Cyberabad Launches Project P.R.O.T.E.C.T to Fight Cybercrime

Cyberabad Police, along with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), unveiled Project P.R.O.T.E.C.T on Tuesday, marking a significant stride in their battle against cybercrime. This initiative is designed to enhance public awareness through comprehensive education, collaboration, and training efforts.

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty spearheaded the event at the Cyberabad Commissionerate Office, articulating the program's expansive outreach strategy. 'Our goal is to physically engage with communities at eateries, metro stations, bus stops, offices, and malls,' Mohanty shared with ANI. The effort aims to reach a million individuals by its conclusion.

To amplify the program's reach, the initiative embraces social media, collaborating with influencers to create shareable, informative content. Volunteers from the Cyber Security Council and local educational institutions bolster the initiative, with police officers also stepping forward to support this vital campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)