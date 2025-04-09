Empowering Education: GITAM Hosts Workshop on AICTE Scholarships

In a move to broaden educational access, GITAM Deemed to be University in Visakhapatnam hosted an enlightening workshop centered on the Sarswati Scholarship Scheme and other funding initiatives from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The event served to educate students, educators, and institutional representatives on a range of financial support options provided by AICTE.

With a diverse group of attendees, the event's primary spotlight was on the Sarswati Scholarship, which aids meritorious female students from economically challenged backgrounds in pursuing degrees at AICTE-approved institutions. Additional AICTE funding opportunities promoting innovation and skill development were also discussed, with participants gaining guidance on the application processes for various grants and scholarships.

During an interactive Q&A session, students and educators received crucial insights on the initiatives, advancing an inclusive learning environment. Prof. Rajive Kumar of AICTE highlighted the importance of these schemes, especially for girl students from lesser-known communities. Dr. N.H. Siddalinga Swamy offered a comprehensive overview of AICTE schemes, ensuring valuable knowledge dissemination among stakeholders. The event was notably attended by GITAM's Vice-Chancellor Dr. Errol D'souza and AICTE officials.

Appreciated by participants, the workshop is set to enhance engagement with AICTE funding initiatives, potentially aiding more students and academic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)