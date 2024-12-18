ED Raids Properties Linked to Deceased BJD Leader's Brother in Loan Fraud Case

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out raids at the residence and offices of Khirod Mallik, brother of senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pramila Mallik, who recently passed away. The raids are part of an investigation into an alleged Rs 231 crore loan fraud case.

According to sources, ED officials executed search operations at three separate locations linked to the deceased. The scrutiny focuses on Khirod Mallik's alleged misuse of a substantial loan, which was acquired under the façade of the Bharat Integrated Social Welfare Agency (BISWA), a non-governmental organization he managed.

This case has attracted significant attention due to the substantial amount involved and its connection to a prominent political figure. The Enforcement Directorate's ongoing investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the financial irregularities. Further details regarding the progression of the case are currently awaited.

