Delhi LG Criticizes Government's Delays in Presenting CAG Reports
The Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, criticized Chief Minister Atishi for delays in presenting Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to the Delhi Assembly over the past two years. Highlighting accountability issues, Saxena urged convening a special assembly session before the government's term ends in February 2025.
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has criticized Chief Minister Atishi for failing to present Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to the Assembly for two consecutive years, highlighting a "conscious and deliberate lapse" by the government.
In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the LG emphasized the importance of government accountability through such reports, and noted multiple attempts of written communication to secure compliance, including to former Chief Minister Kejriwal.
Saxena urged the convening of a special session in December to address the situation, as the term of the current government concludes in February 2025, thereby maintaining legislative accountability and satisfying the framework of the Constitution.
