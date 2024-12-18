Efforts to Elevate Regional Languages Under PM Modi's Leadership

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister and Telangana BJP President, recently shed light on substantial efforts undertaken under PM Narendra Modi's leadership to promote regional languages across India. He pointed to strategic initiatives like the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Official Language Bill in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Reddy emphasized that since taking office, Prime Minister Modi has sought to inject versatility into the language policy via the NEP 2020. He noted historical efforts, such as the inclusion of the Sindhi language in 1967 and the subsequent attempts to add Konkani, Meitei, and Nepali in 1992 to the official lexicon.

Further, he highlighted endeavors under Modi's administration to recognize and formalize regional languages. The passage of the Official Language Bill in the J&K Assembly paved the way for Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi, and English to be used officially. Additionally, Reddy mentioned ongoing discussions concerning the Ho language, responding to the interests of representatives like JMM MP Joba Majhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)