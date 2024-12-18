Left Menu

EPFO's Digital Leap: E-Wallet Claims in the Spotlight

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees' State Insurance Corporation are considering enabling e-wallet use for claim settlements, according to a senior official. Talks with banks and planning with the Reserve Bank of India are underway to streamline this digital advancement for easier withdrawals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:28 IST
EPFO's Digital Leap: E-Wallet Claims in the Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards digital advancement, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation may soon allow claim settlements through e-wallets, a top official revealed on Wednesday.

Addressing the issue of easier fund withdrawals directly from ATMs, the Ministry of Labour and Employment's Secretary, Sumita Dawra, highlighted the interest from contributors seeking more convenient access to their funds. She explained that while auto settlements currently direct funds into bank accounts, which are accessible via ATMs, there is an exploration into transferring these claims directly to digital wallets.

Speaking during a tourism summit, Dawra emphasized ongoing discussions with bankers and the Reserve Bank of India. She assured that a practical plan to implement this digital service will be in place soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024