Left Menu

Gaps Plague Disability Welfare Initiatives: Parliamentary Panel Raises Alarm

A parliamentary panel expressed concerns over recurring gaps in fund utilisation and missed targets for disability welfare schemes under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Its report emphasized the need for better stakeholder engagement, efficient fund disbursement, and realistic target setting to improve programme impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:38 IST
Gaps Plague Disability Welfare Initiatives: Parliamentary Panel Raises Alarm
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has voiced significant concerns over recurring discrepancies in fund utilisation and unmet targets for disability welfare schemes managed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment's report, presented in Parliament, highlighted consistent underperformance in key initiatives, such as the Accessible India Campaign and the Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme.

Despite a budget allocation of Rs 1,225.27 crore for 2024-25, previous years have seen expenditures fall short of targets, crediting delays from incomplete submissions and bureaucratic inefficiencies as key issues to address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024