Gaps Plague Disability Welfare Initiatives: Parliamentary Panel Raises Alarm

A parliamentary panel has voiced significant concerns over recurring discrepancies in fund utilisation and unmet targets for disability welfare schemes managed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment's report, presented in Parliament, highlighted consistent underperformance in key initiatives, such as the Accessible India Campaign and the Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme.

Despite a budget allocation of Rs 1,225.27 crore for 2024-25, previous years have seen expenditures fall short of targets, crediting delays from incomplete submissions and bureaucratic inefficiencies as key issues to address.

(With inputs from agencies.)