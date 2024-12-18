Cochin Shipyard: Navigating Future Warfronts with Next-Gen Vessels

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has officially commenced the steel cutting for its Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs), marking its advancement in constructing sophisticated weapon platforms for the Indian Navy.

The steel cutting ceremony, a crucial step in shipbuilding, was held on December 16 and officiated by Commodore S Parthiban, Warship Production Superintendent. This project follows a contract signed in March 2023 for an estimated Rs 9,804 crore to build six NGMVs, with the first expected by March 2027.

Equipped with advanced weaponry including surface-to-surface missiles and anti-missile systems, the NGMVs are designed for offensive operations against enemy warships and other targets, serving pivotal defensive roles and enhancing naval capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)