Cochin Shipyard: Navigating Future Warfronts with Next-Gen Vessels

Cochin Shipyard Ltd launches the steel cutting for the Next Generation Missile Vessels designed for the Indian Navy, marking a significant advancement in weapon platform construction. Slated for delivery by 2027, these vessels will boast advanced weaponry and technology for strategic maritime operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:35 IST
  Country:
  • India

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has officially commenced the steel cutting for its Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs), marking its advancement in constructing sophisticated weapon platforms for the Indian Navy.

The steel cutting ceremony, a crucial step in shipbuilding, was held on December 16 and officiated by Commodore S Parthiban, Warship Production Superintendent. This project follows a contract signed in March 2023 for an estimated Rs 9,804 crore to build six NGMVs, with the first expected by March 2027.

Equipped with advanced weaponry including surface-to-surface missiles and anti-missile systems, the NGMVs are designed for offensive operations against enemy warships and other targets, serving pivotal defensive roles and enhancing naval capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

