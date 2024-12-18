Left Menu

Cochin Shipyard Advances India's Naval Strength with ASW SWC Keel Laying

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) has laid the keel for its sixth Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) as part of a contract to build eight vessels for the Indian Navy. The project showcases India's shipbuilding expertise and aligns with the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:41 IST
Cochin Shipyard Advances India's Naval Strength with ASW SWC Keel Laying
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) marked a significant milestone on Wednesday by laying the keel for the sixth Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC). This effort forms part of a larger contract to construct eight such vessels for the Indian Navy, underscoring CSL's pivotal role in enhancing the nation's naval capabilities.

The ceremony, held on December 17, saw participation from Rear Admiral Satish Shenai, Chief Staff Officer (Training) of the Southern Naval Command, alongside senior naval officers and representatives from the DNV Classification Society. The agreement for the project was originally inked between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and CSL back in April 2019.

These state-of-the-art Mahe-class vessels are designed to replace the Abhay-class corvettes, equipped to perform anti-submarine operations and various maritime tasks in coastal waters. With advanced SONAR systems, these ships highlight India's prowess in shipbuilding, aligning with the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative. The first ship in the series is expected to be delivered by March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024