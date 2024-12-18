Cochin Shipyard Advances India's Naval Strength with ASW SWC Keel Laying

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) marked a significant milestone on Wednesday by laying the keel for the sixth Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC). This effort forms part of a larger contract to construct eight such vessels for the Indian Navy, underscoring CSL's pivotal role in enhancing the nation's naval capabilities.

The ceremony, held on December 17, saw participation from Rear Admiral Satish Shenai, Chief Staff Officer (Training) of the Southern Naval Command, alongside senior naval officers and representatives from the DNV Classification Society. The agreement for the project was originally inked between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and CSL back in April 2019.

These state-of-the-art Mahe-class vessels are designed to replace the Abhay-class corvettes, equipped to perform anti-submarine operations and various maritime tasks in coastal waters. With advanced SONAR systems, these ships highlight India's prowess in shipbuilding, aligning with the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative. The first ship in the series is expected to be delivered by March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)