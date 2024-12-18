INS Nirdeshak Enhances India's Maritime Prowess

In a significant boost to India's naval capabilities, INS Nirdeshak, the second ship of the Survey Vessel (large) project, was commissioned into the Indian Navy. The ceremony, held at Visakhapatnam's Naval Dockyard, was presided over by Sanjay Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, hosted the event marking the formal induction of the vessel, which was constructed at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata. The ship is tailored for hydrographic surveys, navigation aid, and maritime operations.

Minister Sanjay Seth emphasized the strategic importance of these sophisticated vessels, which enhance oceanic data precision and strengthen maritime safety. He noted the role of Survey Vessels in maritime diplomacy, fostering stronger international ties and trade opportunities.

The state-of-the-art ship, featuring advanced hydrographic systems, will enhance India's potential in regional collaboration and environmental safety within the Indian Ocean. Constructed with over 80% indigenous content, it reflects India's push for self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)