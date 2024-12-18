Left Menu

BPSC Protests: Aspirants Demand Uniform Re-Examination Amidst Controversy

Protesters in Patna are demanding a re-examination of the 70th BPSC exam, citing unfairness in differing question papers across districts. Key voices criticize the Bihar Public Service Commission's handling of the exam process, with calls for resignation and insistence on fair examination conditions without the normalisation process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:30 IST
BPSC Protests: Aspirants Demand Uniform Re-Examination Amidst Controversy
Aspirants hold a protest. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Patna, aspiring civil servants staged a large-scale protest against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday, demanding a re-examination of the much-debated 70th BPSC examination. Protesters expressed their discontent over the commission's decision to administer different levels of exam papers, a move they claim does not provide a level playing field for all candidates.

Among the protesters, Satyam voiced concerns over the examination's fairness, suggesting that providing identical papers in a re-exam is crucial to ensure equity. Conversely, he argued, a tougher set of questions would disadvantage the 15,000 candidates who missed the original exam. Protesters further threatened escalated actions, including calls for leadership changes within the BPSC unless their demands are acknowledged.

Echoing this sentiment, protestor Rohit criticized the BPSC President's capacity to manage the process, highlighting derogatory labels like "non-serious candidates". Meanwhile, educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, known as Khan Sir, underscored the mental toll on students due to exam pattern uncertainties. Khan emphasized the stress induced by the initial announcement regarding distinct district-wise question papers and the need for a standardized exam across Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024