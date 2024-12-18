BPSC Protests: Aspirants Demand Uniform Re-Examination Amidst Controversy

In Patna, aspiring civil servants staged a large-scale protest against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday, demanding a re-examination of the much-debated 70th BPSC examination. Protesters expressed their discontent over the commission's decision to administer different levels of exam papers, a move they claim does not provide a level playing field for all candidates.

Among the protesters, Satyam voiced concerns over the examination's fairness, suggesting that providing identical papers in a re-exam is crucial to ensure equity. Conversely, he argued, a tougher set of questions would disadvantage the 15,000 candidates who missed the original exam. Protesters further threatened escalated actions, including calls for leadership changes within the BPSC unless their demands are acknowledged.

Echoing this sentiment, protestor Rohit criticized the BPSC President's capacity to manage the process, highlighting derogatory labels like "non-serious candidates". Meanwhile, educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, known as Khan Sir, underscored the mental toll on students due to exam pattern uncertainties. Khan emphasized the stress induced by the initial announcement regarding distinct district-wise question papers and the need for a standardized exam across Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)