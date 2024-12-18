Gold Glimmers: Unprecedented Surge in Imports Sparks Trade Concerns

India's gold imports hit an unprecedented high of USD 14.86 billion in November, triggering a record trade deficit of USD 37.84 billion. The spike, largely driven by festive and wedding demands, has prompted a government inquiry into potential data mishandling.

The Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S) is examining the statistics, aiming to reconcile figures with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. Comprising a four-fold increase from last year's USD 3.44 billion, these numbers reflect strong investor confidence in gold as a secure asset amid global uncertainties.

Switzerland remained India's top supplier, contributing 40% of the imports. As concerns grow over the impact on India's current account deficit, a review of the free trade agreement with the UAE is underway, given its substantial role in the surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)