Market Jitters: AI Concerns and Global Unrest Shake Investor Confidence

On Wednesday, MSCI's global equities index reported a downturn driven by faltering U.S. technology stocks, amidst silver reaching an unparalleled high and a consecutive seventh-day surge in gold. Investors reacted to President Trump's bold moves in Venezuela, sparking demand for safe-haven assets.

The tech sector faced turbulence, with prominent declines in AI chip giant Nvidia and Oracle amid escalating concerns around an AI market bubble, dragging major indices like the S&P 500 lower. Market volatility continued as prospective U.S. rate cuts hung in the balance.

Geopolitical tensions and economic data delays added to investor unease. Key commodities like oil rebounded marginally following Trump's Venezuelan blockade, while hopes for federal reserve rate cuts bolstered precious metals like gold and silver, as they reached new price landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)