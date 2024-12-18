Hindustan Zinc Aims for 70% Renewable Energy Use by 2027
Hindustan Zinc Ltd plans to increase renewable energy contribution to over 70% of its total power needs by 2027. To achieve this goal, the company's renewable power delivery agreement will rise from 450 MW to 530 MW. This initiative supports carbon emissions reduction and aligns with their net-zero mission.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a company under Vedanta Group, announced ambitious plans to significantly boost its renewable energy intake, aiming for it to comprise more than 70% of its power requirements by 2027.
The company's strategy includes increasing its renewable power delivery agreement from 450 MW to 530 MW, enhancing its capacity to utilize round-the-clock renewable energy sources.
In a statement, Hindustan Zinc highlighted its recent achievement of saving over 0.8 million Gigajoules of energy in FY24, equating to the energy consumption of around 70,000 households. Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar confirmed the company's commitment to their ESG roadmap, targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 or even sooner.
