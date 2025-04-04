Michigan Couple Freed from Mexican Detention After Payment Dispute

Christy and Paul Akeo, a Michigan couple embroiled in a legal battle in Cancun, Mexico, have returned home after being freed from detention, according to U.S. special envoy Adam Boehler. Their release follows diplomatic efforts initiated by President Donald Trump.

The couple was detained over accusations of canceling credit card payments totaling approximately $116,500 to The Palace Company, a hotel chain, which Mexican prosecutors labeled as fraud. They maintained that the cancellations were due to unfulfilled services, as acknowledged by their credit card company.

A resolution was reached with the agreement that the disputed amount would be donated to a Mexican charity supporting orphaned children. Both the Akeos and The Palace Company expressed regret over the incident in a joint statement, bringing an end to a month-long detention saga.

