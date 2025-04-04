Shakeup at Venezuela's Central Bank: Key Leaders Depart

In a significant development, two key figures have left the board of Venezuela's central bank, marking a notable change in its leadership team. Bloomberg reported the departures, quoting people with insight into the situation.

Sohail Hernandez, who held the position of first vice president, and Iliana Ruzza, serving as the vice president of international operations, have both vacated their posts. Their exit is a substantial shift for the bank's strategic operations.

The reasons behind their departure are yet to be clarified, with the central bank yet to issue any official statements regarding new appointments or interim management plans.

