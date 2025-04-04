Shakeup at Venezuela's Central Bank: Key Leaders Depart
Two prominent figures have exited the board of Venezuela's central bank. Sohail Hernandez, first vice president, and Iliana Ruzza, vice president of international operations, have stepped down. This development was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the central bank's internal changes.
The reasons behind their departure are yet to be clarified, with the central bank yet to issue any official statements regarding new appointments or interim management plans.
