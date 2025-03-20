Left Menu

India Fast-Forwards Ethanol Blending Goals to Boost Energy Efficiency

The Indian government aims to achieve 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2025, advancing the initial 2030 target. Current ethanol blending stands at 17.98%, and strategic policies support using diverse feedstock and incentivizing producers. The initiative is expected to enhance energy efficiency without significantly affecting vehicle performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:36 IST
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government has accelerated its timeline to integrate 20% ethanol in petrol by 2025, a significant advancement from the original 2030 target, as revealed by Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum, Suresh Gopi, during a parliamentary session.

Currently, ethanol blending has reached a level of 17.98% and is projected to hit the 20% mark by the 2025-26 Ethanol Supply Year. This policy is supported by a robust framework that promotes the use of various feedstocks and incentivizes ethanol production, all while ensuring minimal impact on engine performance.

With efforts to enhance the Ethanol Blending Programme, the government has implemented several measures, including lowering the GST on ethanol and introducing various subsidy schemes, with the expectation of driving economic and environmental benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

