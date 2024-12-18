Left Menu

Global Markets in Anticipation: Fed Rate Decision Looms

U.S. and European markets experienced gains as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy rate decision. The central bank is expected to announce a 25 basis point interest rate cut. Market movements are also influenced by projections of future cuts and long-term rate expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In early trading on Wednesday, both U.S. and European shares showed an upward trend as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve's policy rate announcement. The dollar gained strength while crude prices saw a rebound, setting a tense stage for the central bank's major decision.

Financial experts suggest that the markets might experience relief following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference and the presentation of new projections. Zachary Hill of Horizon Investments noted that the market is preparing itself for a potentially hawkish stance from the Fed, anticipating a 25 basis point rate cut.

Globally, stocks showed mixed reactions with modest gains, while emerging market stocks rose slightly. Meanwhile, oil prices increased as the Dollar Index climbed, and cryptocurrency values slightly declined. The economic atmosphere remains cautious as all eyes remain on the U.S. central bank's forthcoming moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

