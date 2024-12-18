Global Markets in Anticipation: Fed Rate Decision Looms

In early trading on Wednesday, both U.S. and European shares showed an upward trend as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve's policy rate announcement. The dollar gained strength while crude prices saw a rebound, setting a tense stage for the central bank's major decision.

Financial experts suggest that the markets might experience relief following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference and the presentation of new projections. Zachary Hill of Horizon Investments noted that the market is preparing itself for a potentially hawkish stance from the Fed, anticipating a 25 basis point rate cut.

Globally, stocks showed mixed reactions with modest gains, while emerging market stocks rose slightly. Meanwhile, oil prices increased as the Dollar Index climbed, and cryptocurrency values slightly declined. The economic atmosphere remains cautious as all eyes remain on the U.S. central bank's forthcoming moves.

