Left Menu

Tech Stocks Propel European Shares Amid U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

European shares surged as technology stocks rallied following U.S. President Trump's decision to grant tariff exclusions on smartphones and computers, calming investors after a volatile week. The STOXX 600 rose 1.6%, buoyed by gains in chip-related stocks, although uncertainty about future tariffs remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:03 IST
Tech Stocks Propel European Shares Amid U.S.-China Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Technology stocks fueled a notable rise in European shares on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's approval of tariff exemptions on smartphones and computers from China offered a reprieve to markets shaken by recent volatility.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 1.6% by 0709 GMT, recovering some of its losses after a turbulent period where the benchmark fell approximately 12% from its peak. The fluctuation was driven by ongoing tariff disputes impacting global markets.

Chip-related companies, including Infineon, ASML, and BE Semiconductor, saw their shares rise between 3.5% and 4.5%, contributing to the 2.4% increase in European technology stocks and a 2.6% uptick in bank shares. While optimism prevailed, concerns persisted as Trump indicated impending tariffs on semiconductors and potential decisions on phone tariffs. Meanwhile, all major regional indexes, with Germany, France, Spain, and the UK, recorded increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025