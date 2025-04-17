Left Menu

Nvidia's Export Concerns Shake U.S. Markets as Powell Warns of Economic Slowdown

U.S. stock markets fell sharply after Nvidia disclosed steep charges due to U.S. chip export curbs to China. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized a slowing U.S. economy, exacerbated by tariffs. Semiconductor stocks, especially Nvidia, declined notably amid ongoing U.S.-China tariff tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 01:32 IST
Nvidia's Export Concerns Shake U.S. Markets as Powell Warns of Economic Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks plummeted on Wednesday following a warning from Nvidia about potential financial setbacks stemming from new U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also highlighted signs of a slowing U.S. economy, attributing part of the cause to recently imposed tariffs.

Powell's comments delivered at the Economic Club of Chicago reinforced investor concerns about decelerating growth and persistent inflation challenges linked to trade policies. Key semiconductor stocks, including Nvidia, saw substantial declines as the market responded to these announcements.

Nvidia reported it anticipated charges of $5.5 billion because of U.S. limits on its H20 AI chip exports, a significant move amid intensifying U.S.-China tariff disputes. Meanwhile, Dutch chip toolmaker ASML also expressed heightened uncertainty about its future due to these trade restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025